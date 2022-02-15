Bridger Management LLC Takes $3.48 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.43.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded up $4.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $417.82. The stock had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.53, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $435.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.70. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $338.79 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

