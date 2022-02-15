Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) & First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Critical Comparison

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) and Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.8% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of First Business Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

First Business Financial Services has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Business Financial Services and Bridgewater Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Business Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Business Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.77%. Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.72%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than First Business Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares First Business Financial Services and Bridgewater Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services 28.81% 16.22% 1.33% Bridgewater Bancshares 34.05% 15.88% 1.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Business Financial Services and Bridgewater Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services $124.10 million 2.26 $35.76 million $4.15 8.05 Bridgewater Bancshares $134.19 million 3.71 $45.69 million $1.54 11.51

Bridgewater Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgewater Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bridgewater Bancshares beats First Business Financial Services on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

