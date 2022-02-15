Brigade Capital Management LP Buys 85,000 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Brigade Capital Management LP grew its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Qurate Retail makes up approximately 0.5% of Brigade Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Brigade Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Qurate Retail worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter valued at $633,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 899,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 48,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 32,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,404. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

