Brigade Capital Management LP Has $1.05 Million Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Brigade Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,120 shares during the quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 98,186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,810,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,159 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,184,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,131 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 645.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 989,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 856,964 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,968,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,753,000 after acquiring an additional 440,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $7,693,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNR traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 57,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,245. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNR. DA Davidson lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

