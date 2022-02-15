Brigade Capital Management LP Purchases 29,500 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Brigade Capital Management LP grew its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Avaya accounts for 0.4% of Brigade Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Brigade Capital Management LP owned 0.27% of Avaya worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the third quarter worth $53,532,000. Provenire Capital LLC grew its position in Avaya by 58.1% during the third quarter. Provenire Capital LLC now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 33,069 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avaya during the third quarter valued at $379,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Avaya by 94.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 44,214 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya during the third quarter valued at $239,000.

In other news, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784 in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avaya currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of AVYA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.71. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $32.47.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 79.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

