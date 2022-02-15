Brigade Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Brigade Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000. Brigade Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of Diebold Nixdorf as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 41.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 21.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 2,403.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of DBD stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.41. 7,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,118. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.99. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

