Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Update

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the January 15th total of 862,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,942,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,341,000 after buying an additional 269,168 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,996,000 after buying an additional 386,505 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,111,000 after buying an additional 108,585 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,715,000 after buying an additional 147,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,232,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,109,000 after buying an additional 135,300 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $132.65 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.09 and its 200-day moving average is $138.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

