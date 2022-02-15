Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will post $2.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the highest is $2.31 billion. Brighthouse Financial reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year sales of $8.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $9.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $9.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $1.97. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHF. Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.48. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8,965.5% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,030,000 after acquiring an additional 203,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after purchasing an additional 193,989 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,770,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

