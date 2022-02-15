Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) will post $2.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the highest is $2.31 billion. Brighthouse Financial reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year sales of $8.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $9.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $9.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brighthouse Financial.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $1.97. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.48. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.63.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8,965.5% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,030,000 after acquiring an additional 203,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after purchasing an additional 193,989 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,770,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.
