British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Increases Dividend to $0.74 Per Share

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.7354 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

British American Tobacco has raised its dividend by 15.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. British American Tobacco has a payout ratio of 56.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $4.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.1%.

BTI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.45. 237,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,502,063. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $46.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,416,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in British American Tobacco by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,951,000 after purchasing an additional 30,302 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 3,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.71) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

