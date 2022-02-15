Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has increased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to earn $6.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

NYSE BR traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.40. The stock had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.41 and a 200 day moving average of $170.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $137.91 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BR. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

