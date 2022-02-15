Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:BNL opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.17. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 797,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after acquiring an additional 214,757 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 107.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 180,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,747 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 188,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 127,053 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

