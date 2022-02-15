Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,395 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $14,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 597.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,590,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,488,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,843,000 after acquiring an additional 422,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 865.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713,408 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 862.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,695,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,874,000 after acquiring an additional 87,368 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.29. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.