Brokerages Anticipate Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Agile Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

AGRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.38.

AGRX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.33. 577,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,967. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,000,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 558.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 194,055 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

