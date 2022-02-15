Brokerages Anticipate Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Post Earnings of $3.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to post $3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.57. Burlington Stores reported earnings of $2.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.88 to $9.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSE BURL opened at $224.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $206.70 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

