Brokerages Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $532.61 Million

Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report sales of $532.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $528.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $535.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $507.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHKP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,477,000 after acquiring an additional 659,597 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 39,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,235,000 after purchasing an additional 142,900 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP stock opened at $129.68 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $131.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

