Brokerages Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $428.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to post $428.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $443.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $410.76 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $426.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

CMP stock opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.08. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,457,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,271,000 after acquiring an additional 472,016 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,001,000 after buying an additional 253,331 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,469,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,781,000 after buying an additional 208,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

