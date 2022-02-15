Brokerages Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to Post $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBCP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 39,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BBCP traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,075. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.91 million, a PE ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

