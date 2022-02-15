Brokerages Anticipate Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to report sales of $1.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.72 billion. Crown Castle International posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full year sales of $6.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $167.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.69 and a 200-day moving average of $186.59. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

