Brokerages Anticipate Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.13). Danimer Scientific reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Danimer Scientific.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 102.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNMR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12. The company has a market cap of $367.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 6.62. Danimer Scientific has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $58.20.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $306,100. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in Danimer Scientific by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 310,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 167,922 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 300,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

