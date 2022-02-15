Brokerages Anticipate MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $483.99 Million

Equities analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will post sales of $483.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $473.00 million to $495.80 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $416.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MEDNAX.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

MD opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 239,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,687 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in MEDNAX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 645,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in MEDNAX by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 92,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 13,624 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MEDNAX by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,359,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,241,000 after buying an additional 781,646 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

