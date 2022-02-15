Brokerages Anticipate MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to Announce $1.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to announce earnings per share of $1.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39. MetLife posted earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $8.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MetLife.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,459,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in MetLife by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,395 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in MetLife by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,429 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $70.13 on Tuesday. MetLife has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MetLife (MET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.