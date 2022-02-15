Brokerages Anticipate Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.40 Million

Analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will post $271.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $274.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $268.40 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $288.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PB shares. Raymond James lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

NYSE PB opened at $74.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.29. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

