Brokerages Anticipate Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Analysts expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings. Regulus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regulus Therapeutics.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

RGLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,750,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 64,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 81,551 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,319. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.97. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.