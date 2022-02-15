Brokerages Anticipate Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to announce sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair cut Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

SAIC opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.67. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 29.25%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Science Applications International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.