Brokerages Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to post $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. SEI Investments reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SEI Investments by 311.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,376,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,869,000 after buying an additional 1,042,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SEI Investments by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,324,000 after purchasing an additional 482,019 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 124.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 428,630 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 616,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,589,000 after purchasing an additional 351,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $11,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $59.95. 578,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,572. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a one year low of $54.03 and a one year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

