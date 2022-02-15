Brokerages Anticipate Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Brokerages expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to post sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $7.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 24.5% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $34,764,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $183.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $157.80 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.