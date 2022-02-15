Brokerages Expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will report $4.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.50 billion and the lowest is $4.05 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $4.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $18.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.80 billion to $18.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.41 billion to $22.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $136.60 on Tuesday. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $127.63 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.77 and a 200 day moving average of $158.73.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aptiv by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,804,869,000 after buying an additional 452,955 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 225,599 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after purchasing an additional 668,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $913,565,000 after purchasing an additional 221,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

