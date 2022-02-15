Brokerages Expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.17). Cryoport reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cryoport.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Cryoport in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 199.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.41. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $34.97 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

