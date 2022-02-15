Brokerages Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will post ($0.86) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.13). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,478,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,902 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 584.7% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,580,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 739.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,635,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,195,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,595,000 after purchasing an additional 139,641 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,401. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $553.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.54.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.