Brokerages Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will post ($0.86) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.68). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.13). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DCPH shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,478,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,902 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 584.7% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,580,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 739.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,635,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,195,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,595,000 after purchasing an additional 139,641 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,401. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $553.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

