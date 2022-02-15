Brokerages Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will announce $33.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.07 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $34.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $134.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.05 million to $136.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $128.86 million, with estimates ranging from $125.82 million to $131.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLNG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

