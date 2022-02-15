Brokerages Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Announce $1.60 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.03 to $7.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $254,674.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,778,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,827 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 259,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 54,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNFP traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.45. The stock had a trading volume of 430,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,189. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.27. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $77.23 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.02%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

