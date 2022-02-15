Brokerages Expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $631.01 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will announce $631.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $627.94 million and the highest is $635.50 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $502.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.39.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.35.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

