Brokerages Expect TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. TC Energy reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that TC Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TC Energy.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $52.74. 273,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,989. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $55.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.6986 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

