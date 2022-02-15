Brokers Issue Forecasts for Enbridge Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.02. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.82.

TSE:ENB opened at C$52.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$106.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$42.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.73%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total transaction of C$253,736.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 947,719 shares in the company, valued at C$45,604,238.28. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total transaction of C$183,521.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,997,704.07. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

