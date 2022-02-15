Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.26

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 2259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

