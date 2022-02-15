Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) Short Interest Up 62.9% in January

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:BCAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. 11,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,666. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. Brookline Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $11.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition by 35.3% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 74,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition by 111.3% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 148,106 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

