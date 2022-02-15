Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.070-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $137 million-$147 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.95 million.

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.48. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $70.17 and a one year high of $124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $139.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

