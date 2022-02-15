Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) versus Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Critical Survey

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

This table compares Brooks Automation and Lam Research’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brooks Automation $513.70 million 12.76 $110.75 million $1.49 58.73 Lam Research $14.63 billion 5.66 $3.91 billion $32.10 18.50

Lam Research has higher revenue and earnings than Brooks Automation. Lam Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brooks Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lam Research has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brooks Automation and Lam Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooks Automation 11.20% 11.09% 8.33% Lam Research 27.78% 78.38% 29.28%

Dividends

Brooks Automation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lam Research pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Brooks Automation pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lam Research pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lam Research has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Lam Research is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Brooks Automation and Lam Research, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooks Automation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lam Research 0 11 14 0 2.56

Brooks Automation presently has a consensus price target of $115.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.43%. Lam Research has a consensus price target of $723.52, suggesting a potential upside of 21.84%. Given Brooks Automation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brooks Automation is more favorable than Lam Research.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Lam Research shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Lam Research shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lam Research beats Brooks Automation on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brooks Automation

Azenta, Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally. It operates the Semiconductor Solutions Group business, a provider of semiconductor manufacturing automation and collaborative robotics solutions worldwide. �The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning. The company was founded by David K. Lam on January 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.