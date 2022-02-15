BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Acquires 3,500 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,454 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Xilinx accounts for approximately 0.7% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 7,125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 123,773 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after acquiring an additional 122,060 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 130,367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 27,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX remained flat at $$194.92 during trading on Tuesday. 353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,563,018. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.13. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $239.79.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,589 shares of company stock worth $6,185,579. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on XLNX. Cowen reduced their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

