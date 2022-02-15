BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Has $2.24 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,991 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.4% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

NYSE PG traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.09. 111,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,126,757. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $382.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $4,875,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,945 shares of company stock worth $90,720,392 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

