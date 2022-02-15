Bullseye Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 53.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,294,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Bill.com by 6.4% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 242,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com stock opened at $240.00 on Tuesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $128.00 and a one year high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.27 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The business had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total transaction of $42,155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Jacobs sold 50,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.71, for a total value of $14,335,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,253 shares of company stock valued at $111,669,306. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. increased their price objective on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

