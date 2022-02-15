Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) had its price target cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.80 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, decreased their target price on Burcon NutraScience from C$4.00 to C$3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

BRCN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. 1,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.49 million, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.20. Burcon NutraScience has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRCN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burcon NutraScience during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burcon NutraScience during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Burcon NutraScience during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burcon NutraScience during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Burcon NutraScience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

