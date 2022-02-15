Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Trading 5.3% Higher

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 348,838 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 135,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
About Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Buscar (CGLD)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Buscar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buscar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.