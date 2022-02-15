Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Trading 5.3% Higher

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD)’s share price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 348,838 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 135,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

Buscar Co engages in the business of breeding, selling and racing of stakes level thoroughbreds. The company was founded by William Delahunte on January 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Beverly, CA.

