BVF Inc. IL Invests $10.11 Million in Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)

BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 448,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,114,000. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 0.93% of Nuvalent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuvalent stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,655. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.81. Nuvalent Inc has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $40.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

