Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 8,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 60,407 shares.The stock last traded at $23.12 and had previously closed at $23.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Get Cadre alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $98.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.69 million. Analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,925,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,967,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cadre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000.

About Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.