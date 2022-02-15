CAE (NYSE:CAE) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CAE in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

CAE stock opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.39, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80. CAE has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CAE will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of CAE by 158.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,188 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth about $51,416,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CAE by 2,281.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,639,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,490 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 50.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter worth about $21,000,000. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

