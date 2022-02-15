CaixaPay Price Hits $0.10 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded flat against the US dollar. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00045065 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.70 or 0.07039933 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,069.72 or 1.00025022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00048996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00049873 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002904 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

