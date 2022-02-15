Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Shares Down 2.2%

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) shares fell 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 179 ($2.42). 218,499 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 177,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183 ($2.48).

CBOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.36) price target on shares of Cake Box in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The firm has a market cap of £71.60 million and a P/E ratio of 14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 309.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 338.08.

In related news, insider Sukh Ram Chamda sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 350 ($4.74), for a total transaction of £10,500,000 ($14,208,389.72). Also, insider Alison Green acquired 6,000 shares of Cake Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £20,520 ($27,767.25).

Cake Box Company Profile (LON:CBOX)

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

