Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $922.76

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 922.76 ($12.49) and traded as low as GBX 900 ($12.18). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 900 ($12.18), with a volume of 1,083 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 902.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 922.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of £115.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

