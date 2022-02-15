Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.13% of Caleres worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Caleres during the second quarter worth $14,527,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caleres by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,911,000 after purchasing an additional 309,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Caleres by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,663,000 after purchasing an additional 264,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caleres by 91.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 236,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Caleres by 64.2% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 591,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 231,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

NYSE:CAL opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.60 million, a PE ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.67. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.68 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Caleres’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $506,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.